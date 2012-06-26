June 26 Investors in around $237 million of
bonds in a parking garage for the New York Yankees baseball
stadium need to accept cuts in the principal as part of a
restructuring or the firm behind the project could go bankrupt,
a financial advisor to the firm said.
The debt was issued by the New York City Industrial
Development Agency. The Bronx Parking Development Company (BPDC)
used the tax-exempt debt to build a garage near the new Bronx
stadium constructed for the Yankees. In January, the company
forecast that its operating revenue would not be enough to make
debt service payments due on October 1, 2012, and on April 1,
2013, according to a legal filing by the trustee.
In May, a majority of the bondholders agreed to a 45-day
waiver to give the BPDC time to devise a plan to avoid a
default.
"In the absence of such a restructuring, there will
be continuing defaults which will require waivers and result in
additional legal expense," Edward Moran, the financial advisor
hired by BPDC, said in a legal notice filed with the Municipal
Securities Rulemaking Board on Tuesday.
"Unless debt service costs are lowered through a voluntary
restructuring, bankruptcy will eventually be BPDC's only
available option," Moran added.
Critics of the project say the parking fees it charges are
so high that they deter motorists.
Further, a new Metro North station is encouraging more
baseball fans to use mass transit. A nearby mall has competing
parking spaces.
A spokesman for the city agency and the lawyer for the Bronx
Parking Development company were not immediately available.
Moran also recommended coordinating marketing for the garage
with the New York Yankees and examining whether commissions
could be paid to team employees "within the restrictions of the
tax-exempt status of the bonds."
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Andrew Hay)