NEW YORK, April 26 New York City's executive budget proposal for the 2017 fiscal year will amount to $82.2 billion, almost identical to a preliminary budget estimate in January of $82.1 billion, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

"At its core, our budget is our roadmap for lifting up communities," de Blasio said. "The strategic investments we have put to work in every neighborhood, coupled with disciplined fiscal management - are producing real results for New Yorkers." (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)