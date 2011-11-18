(Adds budget details)
By Joan Gralla
NEW YORK Nov 18 New York City's agencies spent
almost $1 billion more than expected in the current 2012 fiscal
year, partly due to overtime for police and firefighters, a
problem that will trigger more cuts in expenses, a mayoral aide
said on Friday.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who already has ordered nearly a
dozen rounds of budget cuts since 2007, forecast that the city
will collect only an extra $81 million from now until the next
fiscal year's budget ends on July 1, 2013.
Bloomberg, a political independent, will have dismantled
one of his legacies as a fiscal conservative when he finishes
his third and final term in 2013: the establishment of a fund
to pay for city employees' retiree healthcare.
The last $2 billion remaining in that fund will be spent in
the next two fiscal years, said the aide, who requested
anonymity. But the city's outstanding obligation to its
retirees is almost $84 billion.
The city's high overtime expenses are often criticized by
fiscal monitors.
Last winter's spate of snowstorms and this summer's
Hurricane Irene drove up overtime for sanitation workers.
The city's economy -- which would rank as the 18th largest
in the world if it were a country -- depends heavily on Wall
Street for revenue. But the European debt crisis has rattled
markets and prompted tens of thousands of layoffs by banks and
brokerages around the globe.
BAD DAY FOR THE MUSEUMS
New York City is expected to lay off about 250 workers this
year -- about half of them at museums and performing art
centers funded through the Department of Cultural Affairs.
About 320 layoffs are planned for next year, according to Doug
Turetsky, a spokesman for the Independent Budget Office.
The City Council, which is led by Democrats, must approve
that plan.
Libraries and the Transportation Department are also
targeted for layoffs next year. About 1,100 jobs this year and
next will be cut through attrition.
The Department of Education was spared personnel cuts, a
contrast with the early fall layoffs of school aides.
About $226 million in police overtime was added for this
year and $240 million more a year after that, Turetsky said.
The Police Department will have a hiring freeze for civilians;
the Fire Department will cut 44 civilian jobs through attrition
this year and 29 people next year.
Close to half of the savings after 2013 -- when the mayor's
third and final term ends -- will not produce recurring
savings, Turetsky said, noting this is a break from Bloomberg's
usual policy. Specifically, the agencies will cut $1.5 billion
this year and next, but in 2014, the savings shrink to about
$630 million.
The mayor is counting on an extra $1 billion from selling
more taxi medallions in next year's budget.
Funding increases include the Young Men's Initiative, which
helps disadvantaged minorities. But a program by the Department
of Homeless Services for apartments to be shared by small
families with children will save $11 million in this year and
next year.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Jan Paschal and Dan
Grebler)