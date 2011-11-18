(Corrects to say homeless program will save money, final
paragraph)
By Joan Gralla
NEW YORK Nov 18 New York City's agencies spent
almost $1 billion more than expected in the current 2012 fiscal
year, partly due to overtime for police and firefighters, a
problem that will trigger more cuts in expenses, a mayoral aide
said on Friday.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who already has ordered nearly a
dozen rounds of budget cuts since 2007, forecast that the city
will collect only an extra $81 million from now until next
year's budget ends on July 1, 2013.
New York City's high overtime expenses are often criticized
by fiscal monitors. The Occupy Wall Street protests have only
added to a problem made worse by last winter's spate of
snowstorms and this summer's Hurricane Irene. Winter storms
drove up the costs of overtime for sanitation workers, which
the mayoral aide also cited.
The city's economy -- which usually would rank as the 18th
largest in the world if it were a country -- depends on Wall
Street's profits. But Europe's debt crisis is rattling markets
and prompting tens of thousands of layoffs by banks and
brokerages around the globe.
BAD DAY FOR THE MUSEUMS
New York City is expected to lay off about 250 workers this
year -- about half at museums and performing arts centers
funded through the Department of Cultural Affairs.
About 320 layoffs are planned for next year, according to
Doug Turetsky, a spokesman for the Independent Budget Office.
Some of those workers are employed by museums, which will
lose funding from the city under the mayor's plan. The City
Council, which is led by Democrats, must approve that plan.
Libraries and the Transportation Department are also
targeted for layoffs in next year's budget. Further, about
1,100 jobs over this year and next year will be cut through
attrition.
The Department of Education was spared personnel cuts, a
contrast with the early autumn layoffs of school aides.
About $226 million in police overtime was added for this
year, and $240 million more a year after that, Turetsky said.
The Police Department will have a hiring freeze for civilians;
the Fire Department will cut 44 civilian jobs through attrition
this year and 29 people next year.
Close to half of the savings after 2013 -- when the mayor's
third and final term ends -- will not produce recurring
savings, Turetsky said, noting this is a break from Bloomberg's
usual policy.
Specifically, the agencies will cut $1.5 billion this year
and next year, but in 2014, the savings shrink to about $630
million.
The programs whose funding rises include the Young Men's
Initiative, which helps disadvantaged minorities, But a program
by the Department of Homeless Services for apartments to be
shared by small families with children will save $11 million in
this year and next year.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Jan Paschal and Dan
Grebler)