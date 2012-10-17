Oct 17 New York City will speed up spending on
more than $1 billion of infrastructure projects to take
advantage of record-low interest rates, Mayor Michael Bloomberg
told a news conference on Wednesday.
The road, bridge, school building and other projects are
part of the city's long-term capital plan after fiscal 2014, and
some of them have already begun. But now spending on them will
be accelerated to within the next two years.
The projects could create about 8,000 jobs, mostly in
construction, and save more than $200 million in debt service
because of historically low interest rates, New York City
Comptroller John Liu said at the press conference.
Liu first proposed a detailed acceleration plan in May,
though it originally called for the city to speed up $2 billion
in infrastructure spending, rather than the $1 billion announced
on Wednesday.
"These are not high profile, big ticket items. In fact, the
bulk of them are completely unglamorous," Bloomberg told
reporters.
About $290 million will be spent to fix school buildings.