NEW YORK Dec 1 New York City's pension investment chief on Thursday defended hiring an ex-MF Global executive in September despite the company's protracted problems that culminated in its recent bankruptcy.

MF Global in 2008 lost 90 percent of its market value, according to Thursday's Wall Street Journal, which said that chief executive Kevin Davis then resigned.

New York City's pension funds are overseen by Comptroller John Liu. Last year, Liu hired Lawrence Schloss, a former MF director, as chief investment officer, the Journal said. Schloss in turn hired Davis in September.

"Kevin Davis has 26 years of experience in commodities and has run a global business. He was hired because he was the best applicant for the job," Schloss said in a statement.

After leaving MF Global, Davis pursued a master's degree in international studies at New York University.

"Kevin will help devise a long-term commodities strategy for the pension funds in order to further optimize the investment portfolio," Schloss added.

The city's pension funds total nearly $120 billion.

The controversy over the hiring of Davis comes at a difficult time for Liu. He had been considered a top contender to replace Mayor Michael Bloomberg until last month when federal prosecutors and the FBI charged one of his fund-raisers for evading campaign donation rules.