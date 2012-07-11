July 11 Nearly $985 million of New York City long-term general obligation bonds were upgraded to Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service, due to a change in how it rates the relationship between the city and the banks providing letters of credit.

The two banks are JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, NA.

"Moody's has determined that there is a low level of default dependence between each bank and the City," the credit agency said in a statement.