May 17 A New York City tax break for cooperative and condominium apartments is set to expire and if it is not renewed - as it has been in the past - the city would get $445 million of revenue, a report said on Thursday.

"If Albany does not act to reauthorize the tax abatement, roughly 365,000 New York City co-op and condo owners could see their property tax bills jump," the Independent Budget Office said in a report.

The report by Ana Champeny, an IBO analyst, said that the current law excessively rewards co-op and condo owners.

"If legislators simply review the existing bill they will be giving far steeper tax breaks to many co-op and condo owners than originally intended," it explains.

Spokesmen for the city's finance department, the governor, the senate and the assembly were not immediately available.

The original 1997 law, which has been renewed four times, was not expected to stay in place for as long as it has.

The tax break was originally designed to ensure that co-op and condo apartment owners were not taxed at much higher rates than owners of one- to three-family homes.

While the city sets taxes based on a property's assessed value, the report looked at the sales prices - and found a vast difference.

Out of the tax break's total cost of $445 million, an estimated $260 million is a tax break for co-op and condo owners whose tax burdens are actually lower than what they would face if they were simply moved into the homeowner tax class, the report's calculations showed.

"And many of these co-op and condo owners live in some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the city, particularly east and west of Central Park and brownstone Brooklyn," said the report.

The report said a bill that was expected to deal with the issue has yet to be submitted to the state legislature. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)