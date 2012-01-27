Jan 26 Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents have searched the Manhattan office of New York Global Group, a firm that specializes in helping companies from China go public in the United States, an FBI spokesman told Reuters.

"These searches were conducted in relation to an ongoing FBI investigation," FBI spokesman Peter Donald told Reuters. Donald declined to comment further because the case is an ongoing investigation.

Officials with New York Global could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

News of the search was first reported by The Epoch Times, which cited a blog, The Financial Investigator. (Reporting by Basil Katz and Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Matt Driskill)