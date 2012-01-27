Jan 26 Federal Bureau of Investigation
(FBI) agents have searched the Manhattan office of New York
Global Group, a firm that specializes in helping companies from
China go public in the United States, an FBI spokesman told
Reuters.
"These searches were conducted in relation to an ongoing FBI
investigation," FBI spokesman Peter Donald told Reuters. Donald
declined to comment further because the case is an ongoing
investigation.
Officials with New York Global could not immediately be
reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business
hours.
News of the search was first reported by The Epoch Times,
which cited a blog, The Financial Investigator.
(Reporting by Basil Katz and Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Matt
Driskill)