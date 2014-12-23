BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
Dec 23 Largest Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp's U.S. unit will buy New York Life Insurance Co's retirement services business for an undisclosed amount.
New York Life will also assume 60 percent of certain life insurance policies of Manulife's U.S. unit, John Hancock Financial, on a reinsurance basis, the Canadian company said.
The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2015, will increase John Hancock's retirement plan assets under administration by 60 percent to about $135 billion.
The combined business will have 2.5 million plan participants, Manulife said.
Manulife and Britain's Standard Life agreed in September to a near-$4 billion deal for the Canadian operations of the British insurer as part of a broader global tie-up.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.