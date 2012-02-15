US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
Feb 15 New York Life Insurance Co is in talks to sell its stake in a joint-venture with healthcare and life insurance company Max India, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source.
The U.S.-headquartered insurer has a close to 26 percent stake in Max New York Life, India's largest non-banking private insurance company, estimated to be worth around 35 billion rupees ($709 million), the report said.
Around one-third of the sale proceeds would be paid to Max India, it said citing a person familiar with the development.
"Our JV is a highly successful operation that provides important insurance products to the people of India. We do not comment on rumours," a New York Life spokesman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
A spokesman for Max India could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters. New York Life was not available outside its business hours.
Max India holds a 70 percent stake in the joint venture, and Indian lender Axis Bank owns the remaining 4 percent.
