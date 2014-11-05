Nov 5 The New York Life Insurance Co appointed Kelli Parsons as chief corporate communications and marketing officer from Fannie Mae.

Parsons most recently served as senior vice president and chief communications officer for Federal National Mortgage Association, a government-sponsored enterprise that enables people to buy, refinance, or rent a home.

New York Life said Parsons will assume responsibility on Nov. 17 and report to Chief Executive Ted Mathas.