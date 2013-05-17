TAIPEI May 17 U.S.-insurer New York Life is in exclusive negotiations with Yuanta Financial to sell its Taiwan assets, two sources with close knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday, joining other global rivals in exiting the Taiwan market.

The size of the deal is not yet final and is subject to Taiwan regulatory approval, said the sources, who asked not to be identified as the matter is confidential.

American Insurance Group and ING are among foreign insurers that have left the Taiwan market in recent years, partly because the island's interest rates are among the lowest in Asia.