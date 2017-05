June 26 New York Life Insurance Co appointed senior vice-president Mark Madgett as the head of its agency department, which manages 12,000 agents across the United States.

He will succeed Mark Pfaff who will retire at the end of the year.

Madgett, 54, joined the company as an agent in Colorado in 1986. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)