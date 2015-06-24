GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil a bright spot in subdued markets as investors seek next catalyst
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
June 24 New York Life Insurance Co said it appointed Saad Khalil as vice president and head of corporate mergers and acquisitions.
Based in New York, he will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Fleurant.
Khalil was a director at Barclays Plc since 2014, New York Life said. He joined the bank in 2007. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.