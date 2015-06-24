June 24 New York Life Insurance Co said it appointed Saad Khalil as vice president and head of corporate mergers and acquisitions.

Based in New York, he will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Fleurant.

Khalil was a director at Barclays Plc since 2014, New York Life said. He joined the bank in 2007. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)