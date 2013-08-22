MOVES-HSBC Private Bank names non-executive director
March 29 HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA said it appointed company veteran Christophe de Backer as a non-executive board director, effective immediately.
Aug 22 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday revised the outlook on New York State to positive from stable.
The revision reflects the state's "improved economy, governance, financial position and fiscal outlook," the rating agency said in a statement.
Moody's also affirmed the state's Aa2 general obligation bond rating, affecting about $3.5 billion of debt. It also affirmed all outstanding appropriation-backed and G.O.-related bonds as well as various state intercept programs.
March 29 HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA said it appointed company veteran Christophe de Backer as a non-executive board director, effective immediately.
BRASILIA, March 29 Services activity in Brazil fell in January at the fastest pace on record, government data showed on Wednesday, dampening expectations of an imminent end to the country's deep recession.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.