Aug 22 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday revised the outlook on New York State to positive from stable.

The revision reflects the state's "improved economy, governance, financial position and fiscal outlook," the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody's also affirmed the state's Aa2 general obligation bond rating, affecting about $3.5 billion of debt. It also affirmed all outstanding appropriation-backed and G.O.-related bonds as well as various state intercept programs.