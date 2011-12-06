NEW YORK Dec 6 New York's millionaires will
pay higher taxes while 4.4 million middle-class and
upper-income New Yorkers will get tax cuts under a reform plan
the governor and legislature unveiled on Tuesday.
The new top income tax rate for those who earn more than $2
million will rise to 8.82 percent. Without the agreement, this
rate would have fallen to 6.85 percent from the current top
rate of 8.97 percent because a surcharge expires this year.
The pact, which still must be approved by both houses of
the legislature, cuts the current rate for those who earn
$40,000 to $150,000 a year to 6.45 percent from 6.85 percent.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, had repeatedly vowed not
to raise taxes despite the state's looming budget gaps.
Because of the surcharge, the highest tax rate will fall
but the middle-class will be paying the lowest rate in 58
years. The governor's ability to forge a consensus contrasts
with the federal government's impasse on revising income tax
rates.
"Our state government has come together in a bipartisan
manner to create jobs, grow our economy and, at the same time
enact a fair tax plan that cuts taxes for the middle class,"
Cuomo said in a statement.
Those who earn $150,000 to $300,000 will pay a 6.65 percent
rate, down from 6.85 percent. Those whose yearly incomes run
from $300,000 to $2 million will all pay 6.85 percent, down
from the current range of 7.85 percent to 8.97 percent.
The new tax brackets will only raise $1.9 billion, not
enough to close both the $350 million hole in the current
budget and the $3.5 billion deficit next year.