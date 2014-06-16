June 16 Newly appointed New York Times Executive
Editor Dean Baquet disclosed in a memo to staff on Monday that
he had a malignant tumor on his kidney that required "immediate
attention" and that it had been removed.
Baquet said that doctors found the tumor on Thursday and
removed it with "minimally invasive" surgery on Saturday. He did
not elaborate about future treatments.
"My doctors have given me an excellent prognosis," he wrote
in the memo obtained by Reuters.
Baquet and a spokeswoman for the New York Times Co
were not immediately available to comment.
Baquet was named head of the newsroom in May after the
abrupt firing of his predecessor, Jill Abramson.
"I know this comes as we are all trying to move forward in
the newsroom," he wrote. "During my absence, I will be in touch
with the newsroom leadership - perhaps more than they like - and
we will continue to push ahead with various initiatives."
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)