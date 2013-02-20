Feb 20 The New York Times Co plans to
sell The Boston Globe for a second time as it attempts to shed
one of its last properties, according to a company statement.
Evercore Partners has been retained as advisers in the sale,
which also includes the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, the
company said.
The New York Times tried to sell the Globe in 2009 as the
newspaper struggled with losses, but decided against it after
winning concessions from Globe's unions and implementing cost
cuts.
Once a sprawling media conglomerate, the New York Times
owned magazines, dozens of newspapers, TV and radio stations,
sports clubs like the Boston Red Sox, cable channels and
Internet properties such as About.com.
But it has shed almost all of its assets in recent years. It
now owns the flagship newspaper and the International Herald
Tribune.