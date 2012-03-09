March 9 Former New York Times Co
Chief Executive Janet Robinson received a total payout of nearly
$24 million after she left the newspaper publisher at the end of
last year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Robinson, a 28-year veteran with the company, has yet to be
replaced by Chairman and Publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr, who is
temporarily acting in her place. Robinson's package includes a
$4.5 million consulting fee that The Times had agreed to pay as
part of her exit package, as well as pension benefits and
performance-related payments.
Excluding the consulting fee, Robinson would have been paid
the same amount whether she was terminated, resigned or retired,
according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Sulzberger received $5.9 million in total compensation in
2011.
The Times which, like other U.S. newspaper publishers, has
been struggling with sinking advertising revenue and dwindling
print subscribers, said it had 406,000 paying digital
subscribers at the end of 2011 after it rolled out an online pay
system last year.
The company started 2012 without a CEO or a digital boss
after both Robinson and former digital head Martin Nisenholtz
retired.
Sulzberger said on Feb. 2 The Times was in the early stages
of searching for an executive with digital and brand-building
experience to help guide its long-term growth strategy.
The focus on an improved digital strategy helped circulation
revenue grow 5 percent to $241.6 million in the fourth quarter,
The Times said.