* Newspaper sought details about targeted killings
* New York Times, ACLU say to appeal parallel cases
By Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, Jan 2 A federal judge on Wednesday
rejected The New York Times' bid to force the U.S. government to
disclose more information about its targeted killing of people
it believes have ties to terrorism, including American citizens.
U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said the
Obama administration did not violate the law by refusing the
Times' request for the legal justifications for targeted
killings, a strategy the Times said was first contemplated by
the Bush administration soon after the attacks of Sept. 11,
2001.
McMahon appeared reluctant to rule as she did, noting in her
decision that disclosure could help the public understand the
"vast and seemingly ever-growing exercise in which we have been
engaged for well over a decade, at great cost in lives,
treasure, and (at least in the minds of some) personal liberty."
Nonetheless, she said the government was not obligated to
turn over materials the Times had sought under the federal
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), even though it had such
materials in its possession.
"The Alice-in-Wonderland nature of this pronouncement is not
lost on me," McMahon said in her 68-page decision.
The newspaper and two reporters, Charlie Savage and Scott
Shane, had sued the government for details about the
government's drone program, including the late 2011 killings of
U.S. citizens Anwar al-Awlaki and his 16-year-old son
Abdulrahman in separate strikes in Yemen.
Civil liberties groups have attacked the drone program,
which deploys pilotless aircraft, as in effect a green light for
the government to kill Americans without constitutionally
required due process. U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has
rejected that contention.
Among the materials sought by the Times was a memorandum
that the newspaper had in early October 2011 reported had been
prepared by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal
Counsel. The Times cited people who had read the document.
The Times said this memorandum had authorized the "legal
targeting" of Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.-born Muslim cleric who
joined al Qaeda's Yemen affiliate and directed many attacks.
APPEAL PLANNED
The Times said it plans to appeal McMahon's decision.
"We began this litigation because we believed our readers
deserved to know more about the U.S. government's legal position
on the use of targeted killings against persons having ties to
terrorism, including U.S. citizens," New York Times assistant
general counsel David McCraw said in a statement.
He said McMahon, despite ruling for the government,
explained "eloquently ... why in a democracy the government
should be addressing those questions openly and fully."
McMahon also rejected information requests in a parallel
lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union. T hat group said
it will appeal, and also has a lawsuit seeking information about
targeted killings pending at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.
"The public has a right to know more about the circumstances
in which the government believes it can lawfully kill people,
including U.S. citizens, who are far from any battlefield and
have never been charged with a crime," Jameel Jaffer, deputy
legal director of the ACLU, said in a statement.
Dean Boyd, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice,
said that agency is reviewing the decision.
PROGRAM ON "TIGHT LEASH"
Citing protections envisioned by the Constitution's framers,
McMahon said there were "legitimate reasons, historical and
legal" to question whether the administration could unilaterally
authorize killings taking place outside a "hot" field of battle.
But she rejected the Times' argument that the administration
could not rely on exemptions from having to disclose classified
or privileged material by virtue of having made at least two
dozen public statements about the targeted killing program.
Among these were Obama's statements in an online forum on
Jan. 30, 2012, that the government was "judicious" in its use of
drones, and that the program was "kept on a very tight leash."
She also cited a speech on March 5, 2012, at Northwestern
University School of Law in Chicago where Holder said the
government could lawfully use lethal force in a foreign country
against U.S. citizens who had senior operational roles in
al-Qaeda and were "actively engaged" in efforts to kill
Americans.
McMahon dismissed the entire case except for one small issue
related to two unclassified memos.
The cases are New York Times Co et al v. U.S. Department of
Justice, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-09336; and American Civil Liberties Union et al v. U.S.
Department of Justice in the same court, No. 12-00794.