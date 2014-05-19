(Adds more remarks from speech, comment from crowd, and more
background)
By Ken, Otterbourg and Jennifer Saba
WINSTON-SALEM/NEW YORK May 19 The New York
Times' ousted top editor Jill Abramson made her first public
remarks on Monday not shying away from the controversy
surrounding her departure and told graduates to fight back.
"Some of you, and now I'm talking to anybody who has been
dumped ... You know the sting of losing and not getting
something you badly want. When that happens, show them what you
are made of," she said.
Abramson delivered the commencement speech to students
graduating from Wake Forest University in North Carolina after
unusually scathing criticism of her management style leveled by
Times' publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr.
The speech was closely watched by media observers eager to
hear Abramson's thoughts given the acrimony surrounding her
departure.
Kelley Thompson of Maumelle, Arkansas, who was at Wake Forest
to see her son graduate, said of Abramson, "I thought it was
great. She approached it head-on. It was a difficult problem and
she didn't hide from it."
Abramson brought up Anita Hill noting the attorney who
accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual
harassment turned her insults into a badge of honor.
"Anita wrote me last week to say she was proud of me. That
meant so much," Abramson said.
Abramson co-wrote a book with New Yorker writer Jane Mayer
about Thomas.
Abramson famously got a tattoo of the Times iconic "T" on
her back. When asked if she was going to remove it, she said:
"Not a chance."
Sulzberger, whose family controls the New York Times Co
, announced to a stunned newsroom on Wednesday that he
had replaced Abramson with her second-in-command, Dean Baquet.
Baquet is the paper's first African-American editor and Abramson
was the first woman.
"What's next for me. I don't know. So I'm in exactly the
same boat as you," she told the audience.
Sulzberger's abrupt dismissal of the woman he hired three
years ago sparked a firestorm of debate over women managers. The
controversy was fueled by a report in The New Yorker that said
Abramson was paid less than her predecessor as executive editor,
Bill Keller, and other male counterparts during her 17-year
career at the paper.
Sulzberger has since twice spoken out to say that Abramson's
compensation was not "considerably" less than that of Keller's -
that it was directly comparable - and to deny she was removed
because she is a woman.
In a statement on Saturday, Sulzberger targeted Abramson's
management skills, ticking off a list of reasons including
"arbitrary decision-making, a failure to consult and bring in
colleagues with her, inadequate communication and public
mistreatment of colleagues."
One incident according to press reports involved the
courting of Guardian editor Janine Gibson to serve as Abramson's
deputy.
Abramson closed her speech with an anecdote about her
mother's knitting projects - the good ones and the itchy ones as
well - and told the graduates to keep pushing forward.
"So today, you gorgeous brilliant people, get on with your
knitting."
(Reporting by Ken Otterbourg in Winston-Salem and Jennifer Saba
in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb, Frances Kerry and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)