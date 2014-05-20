NEW YORK May 20 Days after the sudden
termination of Jill Abramson as executive editor of The New York
Times, the first woman to hold that position, the newspaper's
publisher denied reports that she had been paid less than her
predecessor.
"There is no truth to the charge," Arthur Sulzberger Jr.
told Vanity Fair in a May 18 interview for a story published on
Tuesday on the magazine's website.
"A lot of what's out there is untrue," Vanity Fair quoted
Sulzberger as saying in what it billed as his first interview
since the May 14 announcement of Abramson's ouster, which
sparked a firestorm of commentary on women managers in the
workplace.
Sulzberger, who appointed Abramson to the job in 2011, said
that her position on the Times' executive committee had
increased her bonus significantly, which according to the Times
boosted her overall compensation more than 10 percent higher
than that of her predecessor, Bill Keller, in his last year.
Vanity Fair said Abramson declined to comment on
Sulzberger's statements to the magazine.
But it said a former Times executive recalled that Abramson
had raised objections to her compensation when she took the job
and felt there was a discrepancy when compared with Keller's
salary, hiring a lawyer to discuss her compensation.
Sulzberger appointed Dean Baquet, Abramson's deputy, as her
successor, some three years after choosing Abramson over Baquet
for the newspaper's top editorial job.
Asked if he would have made a different decision if he knew
then what he knows now, the magazine quoted him as having said
"Of course I would have done it differently."
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)