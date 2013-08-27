Aug 27 The website of The New York Times
experienced another outage on Tuesday afternoon, likely caused
by hackers, the company said.
New York Times Co spokeswoman Eileen Murphy tweeted
on Tuesday that the "issue is most likely the result of a
malicious external attack," based on an initial assessment.
This is the second time the Times has experienced problems
with its website in two weeks. On Aug. 14, the site was down
for several hours, an outage likely related to a scheduled
maintenance update that occurred within seconds of the website's
going down.
Several media organization have been attacked by hackers in
recent months. Also in August, hackers promoting the Syrian
Electronic Army simultaneously targeted websites belonging to
CNN, Time and the Washington Post by breaching a third party
service used by those sites.
Dow Jones Chief Executive Lex Fenwick tweeted on
Tuesday that The Wall Street Journal's website is "free to all
for a few hours," a poke at the Journal's crosstown rival.