April 19 New York Times Co reported flat
first-quarter revenue because of deteriorating print ad sales
and trouble at its digital property About.com.
The publisher of its namesake newspaper and the Boston Globe
said on Thursday that revenue was $499.4 million, down 0.3
percent. Analysts' forecast for the first quarter was $500
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding severance and special items, first quarter
earnings per share were 8 cents, compared with nil in the same
period last year.
The New York Times is the latest newspaper company to show a
further slide in print advertising, highlighting the shifting
preferences of readers and advertisers to digital products.
Advertising revenue dropped 8.1 percent while digital
advertising revenue fell 10.3 percent.
About.com -- the website that provides expert answers that
tends to appear high in search queries and sells advertising
against those results -- dragged down the company's digital
revenue. with a drop of 23.1 percent to $23.9 million.