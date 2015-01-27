(Adds Holder comments, sentencing date)
WASHINGTON Jan 26 A former CIA officer was
convicted in federal court in Virginia on Monday of leaking
classified information to a New York Times reporter about a
failed U.S. effort to undermine Iran's nuclear weapons program,
the U.S. Justice Department said.
Jeffrey Sterling was found guilty of nine counts, including
six counts of unauthorized disclosure of national defense
information and one count of obstruction of justice, the
department said. Sentencing for Sterling, who was indicted in
2010, is scheduled for April 24.
"This is a just and appropriate outcome," Attorney General
Eric Holder said in a statement.
"The defendant's unauthorized disclosures of classified
information compromised operations undertaken in defense of
America's national security," Holder said. "The disclosures
placed lives at risk. And they constituted an egregious breach
of the public trust by someone who had sworn to uphold it."
The trial came after the reporter, James Risen, fought for
years to avoid testifying in the case as prosecutors had sought.
Risen appeared in court earlier this month before the trial
began and answered a few basic questions about his book that
discussed the program, but he declined to discuss specific
information about his sources.
The conviction is a victory for the Justice Department,
which under the Obama administration has prosecuted a record
number of unauthorized leaks by government employees.
Holder came under fire in 2013 over the Justice Department's
decision to seize telephone records of the Associated Press, a
move denounced by critics as a gross intrusion into freedom of
the press.
Earlier this month, Holder revised the department's policy
to require the attorney general to authorize any subpoenas to
members of the news media.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Additional reporting by Peter
Cooney; Editing by Toni Reinhold)