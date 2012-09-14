Sept 14 The New York Times Co said it
informed some former employees that it will offer pensioners the
option to receive a one-time lump sum payment or start a lower
monthly annuity now, in a bid to reduce its pension liabilities.
The company, publisher of its namesake newspaper and the
Boston Globe, said the voluntary offer will be made to about
5,200 people who represent roughly 15 percent of its pension
plan liabilities, which was about $1.99 billion as of Dec 25,
2011.
The company said in a regulatory filing it expects to record
a non-cash settlement charge in the fourth quarter of 2012.
"This offer is another step the company is taking to reduce
the size of its pension obligations and the volatility in the
company's overall financial condition," it said.