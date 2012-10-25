Oct 25 The New York Times Co reported
worse-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday as weak
advertising sales continued to hurt its newspapers.
Third-quarter revenue was up 0.6 percent to $449 million due
partly to an increase in subscription revenue. Analysts, on
average, expected $479.23 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Ad revenue at its newspapers, including its namesake daily
and the Boston Globe dropped almost 9 percent on declines in
both print and digital advertising revenue.
Circulation revenue rose 7.4 percent. Paid subscribers to
the digital editions of The New York Times and sister paper, the
International Herald Tribune, increased 11 percent and totaled
566,000.
The company reported a loss of 2 cents per share in the
quarter, compared with a profit of 4 cents in the same period a
year ago.