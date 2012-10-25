Oct 25 The New York Times Co reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday as weak advertising sales continued to hurt its newspapers.

Third-quarter revenue was up 0.6 percent to $449 million due partly to an increase in subscription revenue. Analysts, on average, expected $479.23 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ad revenue at its newspapers, including its namesake daily and the Boston Globe dropped almost 9 percent on declines in both print and digital advertising revenue.

Circulation revenue rose 7.4 percent. Paid subscribers to the digital editions of The New York Times and sister paper, the International Herald Tribune, increased 11 percent and totaled 566,000.

The company reported a loss of 2 cents per share in the quarter, compared with a profit of 4 cents in the same period a year ago.