Feb 7 The New York Times Co on Thursday
reported higher quarterly revenue as more people paid for its
news products.
Total fourth-quarter revenue was $575.8 million, a 5.2
percent rise from the same quarter a year ago. Analysts were
expecting revenue of $570.42 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The revenue increase also came after an additional week in
the quarter.
The company reported earnings per share of 76 cents compared
with 34 cents in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted for special items including severance costs, the
company reported earnings of 32 cents a share, ahead of
analysts' expectations of 31 cents.