Feb 6 The New York Times Co reported
better than expected quarterly revenue and profit as advertising
sales improved and more people paid for its flagship newspaper.
The company, which publishes The New York Times, said fourth
quarter revenue fell 5.2 percent to $443.9 million, beating
analysts estimates for $441 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding an extra week in the same period last year, total
revenue inched up 0.4 percent. Print and digital advertising
revenue decreased 1.6 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.
The company said it expects advertising revenue to trend at
the same level this quarter as in the fourth quarter.
The company had been particularly hit by changing trends in
digital advertising - once a bright spot - as advertising
exchanges drove the price of ads down. But it showed improved
from the third quarter, when digital advertising revenue fell
3.4 percent.
Net income from continuing operations fell to $38.6 million,
or 24 cents per share, from $118 million, or 76 cents per share,
in the same period a year earlier.