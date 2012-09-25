Sept 25 The New York Times Co will sell
its remaining interest in jobs search website Indeed.com, which
is being acquired by Japanese executive search firm Recruit Co
Ltd.
The company said it expects to record a related after-tax
gain of about $100 million in the fourth quarter.
Indeed's co-founder Paul Forster said on Monday that the
company will be sold for an undisclosed amount after several
months of direct negotiations.
New York Times and Union Square Ventures were the principle
investors in Indeed, with Allen & Co owning a smaller stake.
Shares of New York Times, which publishes its namesake
newspaper and the Boston Globe, were up 1.7 percent at $9.75 in
midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
New York Times, which used to be a sprawling media
conglomerate with holdings in cable networks, magazines,
newspapers and sports teams, has been shedding assets over the
past few years to streamline operations and shore up cash
reserves as advertising dollars dry up.
The company sold About.com for $300 million last month to
Barry Diller's IAC-owned Ask.com.
It is also offering some of its former employees a new
payment option in an effort to reduce pension liabilities.