March 26 The New York Times Co has
introduced two new digital paid apps as it expands its
subscription offerings to entice new readers to pay for its
products.
The new apps, available beginning April 2, will hit both
ends of the price spectrum.
NYT Now will offer a selection of stories from the New York
Times, as well as from other sources across the Internet, for $8
every four weeks.
A premier version of the app, called Times Premier, will
give readers complete access to all the newspaper's content, as
well as additional features, such as behind-the-scenes access to
the newsroom for $45 every four weeks, or an additional $10
every four weeks for home-delivery subscribers.
Anyone can access up to 10 articles per month for free but
must pay to subscribe to further content beyond that.
"Our goal with this next phase of our paid product strategy
is to satisfy the demand for Times journalism by giving new
subscribers the ability to choose the amount of access they
desire at a price point that suits them," Mark Thompson, chief
executive of the New York Times, said in a statement.
Digital subscriptions have become an important source of
revenue since the company first launched its digital pay model
three years ago. Subscription revenue accounted for more than 45
percent of total fourth-quarter revenue.
Still, subscription revenue has been slowing, and the
newspaper has sought new readers in the U.S. and abroad to keep
up growth.
The news industry will be paying close attention to these
new products to see if the New York Times can pull off adding
new readers without cannibalizing its pricier subscription
offerings.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)