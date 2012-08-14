By Jennifer Saba
Aug 14 The New York Times Co has tapped
Mark Thompson as its next president and chief executive, capping
an eight-month search for an executive to lead the company as
more people get their news through digital products.
Thompson, 55, will report to the New York Times board of
directors and to its chairman, Arthur Sulzberger Jr., starting
in November, the company said on Tuesday.
"Our board unanimously concluded that Mark is exactly the
right person to lead The New York Times Company at this
particular moment in time," Sulzberger wrote in an internal
email to employees.
Thompson will lead the New York Times, publisher of its
namesake newspaper and the Boston Globe, during unprecedented
challenges facing the publishing industry as advertisers place
their dollars elsewhere and readers favor smartphones and
tablets over the printed page.
Thompson most recently served as director general of the
BBC, one of the most powerful television positions in Britain.
He announced in March that he was stepping down from that post
at the end of the London Olympics after serving in the top job
since 2004.
Thompson guided the BBC with its eight TV channels, 50 radio
stations and extensive website through morale problems, assaults
from Rupert Murdoch's media empire and threats to the
corporation's funding by the British government.
"It's a positive," said Doug Arthur, an analyst with
Evercore Partners. "He's run a big time operation that certainly
gets a lot of scrutiny."
Indeed, the New York Times is one of the most prominent
newspapers in the world and is considered a thought leader in
the news business. Last year, it rolled out a pay model for its
digital products that so far has been hailed for its success in
getting readers to pay for news.
The company has also weathered its share of scrutiny with
its depressed stock price, canceled dividend and troubles
increasing advertising revenue. Not to mention the departure of
Thompson's predecessor, former CEO Janet Robinson, a 28-year
Times Co veteran who abruptly left the company in December.
Guessing who would be named the Times Co's next CEO was a
parlor game among media observers though Thompson's name
surfaced as a potential candidate.
Reed Phillips, managing director with media investment bank
DeSilva & Phillips, said that "the fact that they would hire
someone completely outside of print and completely outside of
the U.S. was surprising."
But one newsroom source said Thompson's possible appointment
was already "baked-in" to their thinking once his name was
floated in the press earlier this year.
"There's not a lot of whispering going on like, 'Oh my God,
he's going to save paper' or 'Oh my God, he's going to destroy
the paper,'" the source said.
One of Thompson's big achievements at the BBC was the
development of the iPlayer, which enables viewers to catch up on
missed programs for free online. It was considered a huge hit
among those viewing the Olympics.
"His take in that news is the heart of that big organization
and he was completely, thoroughly protective of the journalist
and news operation," said Garth Ancier, former president of BBC
Worldwide America.
Thompson will become head of a much smaller company that
once was a sprawling media conglomerate with TV and radio
stations, magazines, dozens of newspapers scattered throughout
the United States and ownership stakes in cable networks and
sports teams from the Boston Red Sox baseball team and Liverpool
soccer club.
Over the years its has been shedding its assets - last week,
the company said it was in discussions to sell its Internet
property About.com - and will soon be down to only a handful of
newspapers, including the International Herald Tribune and
Worcester Telegram & Gazette.