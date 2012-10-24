* NZ equities to extend gains, outperform global stocks
* Cash from maturing bonds set to boost prices
* PIMCO: will continue to buy NZ bonds
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Oct 24 New Zealand equities, already
setting 4 1/2 year highs, are likely to climb higher as funds
from a stream of maturing bonds are likely to be switched to
shares by domestic investors seeking higher returns.
The view that official interest rates will stay at a record
low 2.5 percent until at least mid-2013 has chained government
debt yields near record lows for months, with the benchmark 2021
bond yielding around 3.6 percent on Wednesday.
Meantime, the New Zealand's share market has raced ahead.
The benchmark stock index has gained roughly 22 percent
so far this year, outperforming the MSCI index of global stocks
, which has climbed around 10 percent.
"There's a wave of money being poured into the market from
fixed income and cash," said James Lindsay, domestic equities
manager at Tyndall Investments.
While bond returns may seem unattractive to domestic
investors, they remain tantalising for offshore players, as New
Zealand yields continue to outshine rock-bottom rates in major
developed countries.
PIMCO, which runs the world's largest bond fund and
manages$1.8 trillion in assets, says the yields available in New
Zealand are attractive relative to those in the U.S., Europe and
Japan.
It now considers New Zealand a relatively safe investment
bet on the view that limited economic growth in the country will
outpace other countries, and has increased its holdings of the
country's bonds throughout the year.
While declining to give figures, Scott Mathers, director of
global portfolio management at PIMCO, told Reuters he was "more
likely to increase than decrease" such investments in the
future.
"If you're a global investor, whether bonds or equities, you
can take advantage of the fact that everybody else has poor
rates," he said during a visit to Wellington last week.
"We're undergoing a transformation where New Zealand is more
of a flight-to-quality country. We think that is rational,"
Mathers said.
Global government bond yields rose more than New Zealand's
in the third quarter, but the 10-year yield still eclipses
equivalents in the U.S., euro zone, Britain and Japan, which
hover well below 2 percent as the central banks keep policy
loose to support struggling economies.
< ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
NZ equities vs global stocks link.reuters.com/maq53t
NZ bond yields vs global yields link.reuters.com/tup53t
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Market participants say domestic investor demand has been
the main driver of the stock market's 13 percent rally in the
July-September quarter, after overseas investors had largely
fuelled the market's jump at the start of the year.
Investors are flocking to construction-related stocks
including Fletcher Building as the reconstruction of
the earthquake-ravaged Canterbury region picks up, while the
launch of a NZ$500 million share-trading fund by dairy exporter
Fonterra later this year is expected to meet strong demand.
Brian Gaynor, director at Milford Asset Management, said
signs of an improving economy on the back of a pickup in the
earthquake rebuild has prompted domestic investors to jump into
the stock market, which has recovered from a slide in late 2011.
"The dividend yield on shares averages around 6.5 percent at
the moment, and the most you can get at the bank for one year is
around 4-4.5 percent," Gaynor said.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Eric Meijer and Simon
Cameron-Moore)