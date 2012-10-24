* NZ equities to extend gains, outperform global stocks

* Cash from maturing bonds set to boost prices

* PIMCO: will continue to buy NZ bonds

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, Oct 24 New Zealand equities, already setting 4 1/2 year highs, are likely to climb higher as funds from a stream of maturing bonds are likely to be switched to shares by domestic investors seeking higher returns.

The view that official interest rates will stay at a record low 2.5 percent until at least mid-2013 has chained government debt yields near record lows for months, with the benchmark 2021 bond yielding around 3.6 percent on Wednesday.

Meantime, the New Zealand's share market has raced ahead. The benchmark stock index has gained roughly 22 percent so far this year, outperforming the MSCI index of global stocks , which has climbed around 10 percent.

"There's a wave of money being poured into the market from fixed income and cash," said James Lindsay, domestic equities manager at Tyndall Investments.

While bond returns may seem unattractive to domestic investors, they remain tantalising for offshore players, as New Zealand yields continue to outshine rock-bottom rates in major developed countries.

PIMCO, which runs the world's largest bond fund and manages$1.8 trillion in assets, says the yields available in New Zealand are attractive relative to those in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

It now considers New Zealand a relatively safe investment bet on the view that limited economic growth in the country will outpace other countries, and has increased its holdings of the country's bonds throughout the year.

While declining to give figures, Scott Mathers, director of global portfolio management at PIMCO, told Reuters he was "more likely to increase than decrease" such investments in the future.

"If you're a global investor, whether bonds or equities, you can take advantage of the fact that everybody else has poor rates," he said during a visit to Wellington last week.

"We're undergoing a transformation where New Zealand is more of a flight-to-quality country. We think that is rational," Mathers said.

Global government bond yields rose more than New Zealand's in the third quarter, but the 10-year yield still eclipses equivalents in the U.S., euro zone, Britain and Japan, which hover well below 2 percent as the central banks keep policy loose to support struggling economies. < ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ NZ equities vs global stocks link.reuters.com/maq53t NZ bond yields vs global yields link.reuters.com/tup53t ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Market participants say domestic investor demand has been the main driver of the stock market's 13 percent rally in the July-September quarter, after overseas investors had largely fuelled the market's jump at the start of the year.

Investors are flocking to construction-related stocks including Fletcher Building as the reconstruction of the earthquake-ravaged Canterbury region picks up, while the launch of a NZ$500 million share-trading fund by dairy exporter Fonterra later this year is expected to meet strong demand.

Brian Gaynor, director at Milford Asset Management, said signs of an improving economy on the back of a pickup in the earthquake rebuild has prompted domestic investors to jump into the stock market, which has recovered from a slide in late 2011.

"The dividend yield on shares averages around 6.5 percent at the moment, and the most you can get at the bank for one year is around 4-4.5 percent," Gaynor said.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Eric Meijer and Simon Cameron-Moore)