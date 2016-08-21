WELLINGTON Aug 22 New Zealand's competition
regulator said on Monday that it would move back its final
decision on the proposed merger between media companies NZME and
Fairfax New Zealand to next March.
The decision, which was planned to be made in June or July,
would be pushed back to March 15 2017, the Commerce Commission
said in an emailed statement.
Australian media companies, APN News & Media and
Fairfax Media Ltd announced in May that they were
planning to list APN's New Zealand business, NZME, on the New
Zealand stock exchange and merge it with Fairfax's local
business.
Fairfax New Zealand owns a series of newspapers and
magazines including the Dominion Post. NZME also owns
newspapers, including the New Zealand Herald, as well as radio
stations. Both also operate several websites.
The Commerce Commission would release a draft determination
in November and then consider any issues raised by NZME, Fairfax
or others interested in potential merger before making its final
decision, the regulator said.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Alan Crosby)