WELLINGTON, March 10 New Zealand's competition
regulator delayed a decision on NZME Ltd's takeover of
Fairfax New Zealand, the companies said in a joint statement on
Friday.
The companies' statement said they agreed to a request from
the New Zealand Commerce Commission (NZCC) extending the due
date for a final decision from March 15 until April 11.
"There has been a significant amount of information provided
to the NZCC," the companies said.
"NZME and Fairfax believe this information further
substantiates the key arguments set out in the original merger
application, which support a clearance or authorisation being
granted".
The Commerce Commission flagged in a draft decision in
November that the deal proposed an "unacceptable concentration
of editorial power" as about 90 percent of the nation's
newspapers would be held by a single company.
