WELLINGTON Nov 8 New Zealand's competition
regulator on Tuesday said it was inclined to oppose APN News &
Media's takeover of Fairfax New Zealand, saying it
would concentrate 90 percent of the country's print media in one
company.
The companies say they cannot separately compete with
international tech giants and social media, but the Commerce
Commission said the deal would make the sector more concentrated
than in any country except China.
That would be an "unacceptable concentration of editorial
power," the regulator said in its draft decision, adding that it
would make a final decision on the issue in March.
Shares in APN's New Zealand subsidiary NZME fell 20
percent, the lowest level since listing in June. APN News &
Media, which is 14.99 percent owned by News Corp
rose 1.1 percent while Fairfax Media Ltd was
up 0.62 percent.
Under the proposed deal, NZME would pay NZ$55 million
($40.32 million) for Fairfax's New Zealand operations and issue
new shares to allow Fairfax to hold a 41 percent share in the
new listed entity.
NZME and Fairfax said they planned to make further
submissions.
Media companies globally have watched print subscription and
advertising prices plummet as technology companies such as
Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc pick up
digital advertising revenue.
($1 = 1.3641 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Stephen Coates)