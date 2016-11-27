WELLINGTON Nov 28 Media company NZME
said on Monday that it had responded to the New Zealand Commerce
Commission's concerns over its proposed takeover of Fairfax New
Zealand and that the regulator had not considered the
competition digital news outlets would provide.
NZME said that it would wait to get shareholder approval for
the proposed deal until the Commerce Commission made a final
decision in March.
Under the plan, NZME, owned by Australian media company APN
News & Media, would pay NZ$55 million ($40.3 million)
for Fairfax's New Zealand operations and issue new
shares to allow Fairfax to hold a 41 percent share in the new
listed entity.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)