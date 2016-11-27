(Adds company comment)
WELLINGTON Nov 28 Media company NZME
said on Monday that it had responded to the New Zealand Commerce
Commission's concerns over its proposed takeover of Fairfax New
Zealand, saying that the regulator had not considered
the competition digital news outlets would provide.
The Commerce Commission said earlier this month it was
inclined to oppose NZME's takeover of Fairfax New Zealand as it
would concentrate ownership of 90 percent of the country's print
media in one company.
NZME and Fairfax said in a joint statement the regulator,
"has failed to properly take into account the diversity of
opinions that will continue post-transaction in an increasingly
converged digital world."
NZME's shares rose 1.5 percent after the announcement.
NZME said that it would wait to get shareholder approval for
the proposed deal until the Commerce Commission made a final
decision in March.
Under the proposed deal, NZME, owned by Australian media
company APN News & Media's APN.AX, would pay NZ$55 million ($39
million) for Fairfax's New Zealand operations, issuing
new shares which would give Fairfax a 41 percent stake in a new
listed entity.
NZME also said in the statement that it would not take up
APN's offer for it to acquire the NZ operations of APN's outdoor
and digital advertising business Adshel.
($1 = 1.4198 New Zealand dollars)
