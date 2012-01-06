WELLINGTON Jan 7 A hot air balloon crashed in New Zealand early on Saturday, killing all 11 people on board, state television reported.

Television New Zealand said the district health board had confirmed that none of the 11 people on the balloon survived the crash in Carterton, about 80 km (50 miles) northeast of Wellington on New Zealand's North Island.

The region is well known for its hot air ballooning.

