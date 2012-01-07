* Balloon catches fire before plunging to ground
* No survivors in worst NZ aviation disaster in 33 years
* Investigation under way, police notifying next of kin
(Adds details and quotes, changes dateline)
By Mark Coote
CARTERTON, New Zealand, Jan 7 A hot air
balloon burst into flames and crashed in New Zealand on
Saturday, killing all 11 people on board in the country's worst
air accident in more than three decades.
Police said the balloon appeared to have clipped powerlines
and caught fire before crashing into farmland near Carterton,
about 80 km (50 miles) northeast of Wellington on New Zealand's
North Island.
"Sadly the pilot and 10 passengers on board have not
survived," Wellington District Commander Superintendent Mike
Rusbatch said.
The accident occurred just before 7.30 am (1830 GMT) in
calm, clear weather in a region well known for hot air
ballooning.
"I couldn't believe what I was seeing. There were flames
licking up the side of the basket, right up the guy-ropes,"
David McKinlay told state-run Television New Zealand.
When the flames reached the canopy, the balloon plunged to
the ground, said McKinlay.
"There was a big, long pencil-like flame maybe 20 metres (65
feet) long, heading towards the ground at a terrible speed," he
said.
Other witnesses reported hearing screams and seeing smoke
and flames trailing from the balloon before it hit the ground.
Rusbatch said five couples from across the wider Wellington
region as well as the pilot were on board. Two victims had
either jumped or fallen from the burning balloon shortly before
it crashed, he said.
Police, who have cordoned off the crash site, are not
releasing the names of the victims until next-of-kin have been
informed.
Local resident Sean Barnes said the pilot, named in media as
Lance Hopping, was well known.
"Everybody knew him, he brought a lot of people to the
community to go up in the balloon," Barnes told Reuters.
The accident was New Zealand's worst air disaster since an
Antarctic tourist flight crashed into Mt Erebus in 1979, killing
all 257 people on board.
"It's a very sad time for all balloonists," said Martyn
Stacey, president of the Balloon Aviation Association of New
Zealand.
"On the whole, aviation-wise, ballooning is one of the
safest forms of flying."
Transport Minister Gerry Brownlee said rules for commercial
hot air ballooning in New Zealand had recently been reviewed.
"Experts will be looking to learn any lessons from the
investigations ... which can help improve safety for others in
the future," Brownlee said in a statement.
(Writing by Lincoln Feast in Wellington; Additional reporting
by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)