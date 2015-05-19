WELLINGTON May 19 New Zealand's markets
watchdog has removed 23 offshore companies from the country's
list of financial services providers on concerns that they are
misleading clients about their businesses.
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said on Tuesday it had
also prevented additional firms from joining the Financial
Services Provider Register (FSPR) on concerns that some foreign
firms are trying to take advantage of New Zealand's company
registration process.
"We are aware of instances where the FSPR is not being used
for its intended purpose," FMA general counsel Liam Mason said
in a statement.
"This is taking advantage of New Zealand's good reputation
for being a well-regulated jurisdiction and a good place to do
business."
Local agents were helping some offshore firms offering
foreign exchange and other financial services to register in New
Zealand by providing registered office facilities, the FMA said,
giving the appearance that they offered services from New
Zealand.
The FMA did not provide a list of the companies which were
removed on Monday, but earlier in the month it issued a warning
on Forex Trend Limited after receiving complaints that the
company had failed to follow client instructions to withdraw
funds from their accounts.
The watchdog said it had been advised by the local director
of Forex Trend that the company was unable to meet its
obligations to clients and intended to appoint a liquidator.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill)