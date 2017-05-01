WELLINGTON May 1 New Zealand's central bank
called on Monday for consultations on its review of capital
requirements to counter risk to the country's banking sector,
saying it retained an open mind about any new rules.
"However, in broad terms our aim is to agree a capital
regime that maintains a very high level of confidence in the
solvency of the banking system, while avoiding unnecessary
economic inefficiency," the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)
said in the consultation document.
RBNZ Deputy Governor Grant Spencer announced the year-long
review in March to ensure regulations were appropriate in light
of international rules and the high risk of any downturn in the
property sector to New Zealand's financial system given most of
the country's private debt is heavily tied up in housing.
Internationally, regulators have developed new rules, known
as "Basel III", aimed at making the global banking system more
resilient following the 2008 financial crisis. New Zealand has
already adopted some of these rules, which force banks to hold
more and different types of capital to insulate themselves
during downturns.
Consultations are open until June 9.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)