WELLINGTON Dec 17 Three of New Zealand's major
banks are being taken to court for allegedly misrepresenting
interest rate swaps sold to farmers eight years ago, the
country's consumer watchdog said on Tuesday.
The Commerce Commission said it would start legal action
against the ANZ Bank, ASB Bank, and Westpac
for alleged breaches of fair trading laws when they
marketed and sold interest rate swaps to rural customers from
2005.
"We have advised the banks of our views that swaps were
misrepresented to rural customers," Commission chairman Mark
Berry said in a statement.
He said the Commission would talk to the banks further, and
was also investigating other institutions over the same issues.
There was no immediate comment from the banks involved.
Interest rate swaps are financial derivatives, which allow
borrowers to manage the interest rate exposure on their
borrowing.
Normally used by large corporates, they were marketed to
farmers and rural customers, some of whom made large losses when
interest rates fell sharply in the global financial crisis and
they were locked in at high costs.
The national farmers' union complained about high pressure
sales tactics, which marketed the upside of the swaps, but gave
no warnings of the downside risks.
The Commission expects the issue to go to court in March
next year.
