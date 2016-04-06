April 6 State-owned New Zealand Post has
received offers from two other state firms to buy separate
stakes in domestic lender Kiwibank in a move that would allow
Wellington to cut debt at the postal service and boost capital
without bringing in private investors.
The indicative offers for stakes equal to 45 percent in
total would give NZ Post a potential cash injection of NZ$495
million ($337 million), the firm said in a statement on
Wednesday. NZ Post is considering the offers and said no deal
has yet been finalised.
Under the proposed deals, national pension provider New
Zealand Super Fund would buy 25 percent of Kiwi Group Holdings,
through which NZ Post owns the bank, while insurance firm
Accident Compensation Corp would buy 20 percent separately.
The two state-owned suitors confirmed their offers that
would value all of Kiwi Group Holdings at NZ$1.1 billion. If the
offers win regulatory and board approvals, as well as meeting
due diligence requirements, NZ Post said the sales could be
completed by June.
New Zealand's government has consistently said Kiwibank
would remain a state-owned entity even as it sought fresh funds
to trim borrowings and increase capital.
In a separate statement on the proposed transactions on
Wednesday, Finance Minister Bill English said, "Kiwibank will
remain 100 per cent government-owned - that is a bottom line."
($1 = 1.4693 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)