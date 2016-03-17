(Repeats story published late Thursday. No change to text.)
By Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, March 17 The New Zealand Treasury
has questioned major banks over their severing of ties with
remittance services, according to an official document seen by
Reuters, amid concern over rising costs of money transfers and a
lack of oversight.
In the first sign of government intervention, New Zealand
Finance Minister Bill English wrote late last year to bank chief
executives seeking feedback on the challenges they are facing in
the remittance market, the government document said.
Regulators, remittance operators and police are concerned
about the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing if
so-called de-banking sends international transfers into
underground systems which law enforcement cannot easily monitor.
Such fears have increased since the last big bank in the
business in Australia and New Zealand, Westpac Banking Corp
, exited it in early 2015, Reuters reported last month.
"My clients would welcome involvement from Treasury if it
gives comfort to banks that they can work in partnership with
registered ... compliant money remitters," said Claire Piper, a
compliance specialist who works with remittance companies.
Treasury officials declined to confirm the existence of the
letter to the banks but a spokeswoman said the government was
working to "improve our understanding of the drivers of the cost
of remittance and identify feasible policy options".
Banks in Australia and New Zealand have closed accounts with
remittance agencies to reduce their potential liabilities
resulting from those clients' illegal activities, but the move
may only have shifted the problem out of sight of authorities.
English's request was sent to chief executives of
state-owned Kiwibank and to ANZ ,
Commonwealth Bank's ASB Bank, NAB's BNZ
, Westpac , which are units of
Australia's four major banks, according to a letter sent from a
government official to a remittance provider concerned about the
banks' move.
In that letter, a government official said Treasury was also
seeking "cooperation from leaders of Pacific Island countries
and their views on potential solutions" for the remittance
industry.
In a separate document publicly released on Thursday, the
government said US banks had exerted pressure on their New
Zealand and Australian counterparts to "cease or limit services"
to remittance agencies or risk losing access to US dollar
clearing facilities.
It also expressed concern that the exit of the banks had
increased the cost of remitting funds.
Auckland-based remittance company E-Trans took Kiwibank to
court alleging breach of contract and of competition laws over
the bank's decision last March to close its accounts. A
judgement could be released this month.
New Zealand's remittance industry is fragmented and its
value is difficult to establish, but about $2.2 billion was sent
from the country in 2014, according to a World Bank estimate.
Neighbouring Australia's remittance industry is worth about
A$50 billion ($38.14 billion) a year, official figures show.
ANZ's NZ unit and BNZ said in emailed statements that they
continued to work with some money transfer operators who met
their risk criteria. Westpac and Kiwibank declined to comment.
ASB did not respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 1.3111 Australian dollars)
