WELLINGTON Aug 1 A New Zealand consortium
planning a trans-Pacific high-speed telecommunications cable has
scrapped the venture after failing to find sufficient backing,
dealing a blow to plans to bring more broadband competition to
the country.
Pacific Fibre, backed by three high profile local
businessmen, in 2010 launched the $400 million fibre optic cable
venture linking New Zealand, Australia and the United States,
aiming to break the dominance of the Southern Cross cable, half
owned by the country's main telecom firm Telecom Corp Ltd
.
"Despite getting some good investor support we have not been
able to find the level of investment required in New Zealand
initially and more broadly offshore," Chairman Sam Morgan said
in a statement on Wednesday, citing difficult capital markets.
New Zealand's biggest mobile phone operator, Vodafone
, was an early backer of the 13,000 kilometre (8,125
mile) submarine cable.
As recently as April, Pacific Fibre had said it expected the
cable to be operating by mid-July 2014.
Pacific Fibre said New Zealand businesses and consumers have
been paying more than five times what Australians pay to connect
to U.S. broadband networks, and their cable would have helped
reduce the cost.
The New Zealand government is spending around NZ$1.5 billion
over the next three years to establish a high speed internet
network through most of the country.