New Zealand carbon prices descended to new lows over the week, battered by an oversupply of units, weak demand, and soft energy prices in Europe weighing on the market.

Spot permits under New Zealand's emissions trading scheme were seen trading at a record low NZ$9.50 ($7.31), brokers said, down around 12.4 percent on last week.

Around 100,000 NZUs were traded over the week, virtually unchanged over the past month, according to brokers. Each permit represents a tonne of greenhouse gas emissions. The scheme is designed to help curb output of emissions blamed for causing global warming.

A lack of liquidity has been a burden on the market, the only one outside the European Union, with many forest owners, the biggest sellers of NZUs, shunning the market.

The premium of the NZ units over United Nations issued carbon offsets has also been a headwind.

"The local market is starting to accept that the price of NZUs 'is what it is' and that prices may be in this region -- NZ$9 to NZ$11 -- for some time to come," said Nigel Brunel of OM Financial.

He said the premium was "crumbling" and could yet disappear altogether.

"There will be further supply of NZUs coming to market early next year and some will just sell -- regardless of the price," Brunel said.

The New Zealand market is seen as continuing to be heavily influenced by developments in Europe because of the market's unlimited access to U.N. CERs.

European carbon prices bounced nearly 7 percent higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate to support the battered region's growth prospects.

The price for U.N. carbon offsets closed at 5.29 euros (NZ$9.13) on Thursday. See

The return of the centre-right National-led government in the recent general election looks set to slow the expansion of New Zealand's carbon trading scheme.

National's election policy promised to take its time applying the scheme fully to carbon emitting sectors, keep the NZ$25 a tonne price cap until 2015, and wait until 2014 before deciding whether the agricultural sector, which accounts for around half of the country's carbon emissions, will be included in the ETS. For details see

A new factor in the ETS's development is the move by the New Zealand and Australian governments to look at linking their respective schemes as soon as 2015, as promised by Ministers earlier this week. See [ID: nL3E7N511I] ($1=NZ$1.30) (By Stian Reklev of Point Carbon News and Gyles Beckford in Wellington; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)