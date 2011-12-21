* Hydrocarbon gas unit ban to protect NZ ETS

WELLINGTON, Dec 22 New Zealand will ban the use of some international emissions units to stop any distortion to its carbon trading scheme and bring it into line with EU and Australian schemes, the government said on Thursday.

Climate change minister Nick Smith said carbon offset units based on the potent greenhouse gas hydrofluorocarbon-23 (HFC-23) and nitrous oxide (NO2) credits would be banned from December 23 unless emitters had already entered into binding agreements.

"We are banning international units generated from industrial gas destruction projects involving HFC-23 and N2O because we are concerned that they create perverse incentives that may not benefit the environment," Smith said in a statement.

Banning of the gases had been recommended by a review of New Zealand's carbon trading scheme in September.

The New Zealand scheme had allowed polluters and traders to import U.N. offsets called Certified Emission Reductions from clean energy projects in poorer nations. The CERs can help polluters meet their emissions reduction obligations.

But about two-thirds of the nearly 745 million CERs issued to date have come from projects that destroy HFC-23 and nitrous oxide, leading to criticism that the owners of these projects, mainly in China and India, are enjoying massive windfall profits.

"We see no impact on price here, there's enough units from non-industrial gases and other sources that emitters can get their hands on, but it will remove regulatory uncertainty in the market and overall that's a good thing," said OM Financial analyst Nigel Brunel.

Emitters who have already committed to buy the prohibited units in forward contracts will be able to use them until June 2013.

The European Union and Australia have said they will exclude the units. New Zealand and Australia are looking at linking their trading schemes from 2015.

"It's important that New Zealand does the same or we risk becoming a dumping ground for units of questionable environmental benefits," said Smith.

(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)