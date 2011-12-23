(Refiles to fix headline) WELLINGTON, Dec 23 New Zealand carbon prices bounced off record lows over the week on the back of a rise in European prices after the European Union supported a proposal to withdraw permits from the market. Spot permits under New Zealand's emissions trading scheme were seen trading at NZ$8.85 ($6.86), brokers said, up around 13.5 percent from the previous week's all-time low of NZ$7.80. European prices leapt 20 percent after European Union lawmakers backed a proposal on Tuesday to let the bloc's executive Commission prop up record low carbon prices by withholding 1.4 billion permits from the third phase of its Emissions Trading Scheme. Around 130,000 NZUs were traded over the week, higher than the average of recent weeks. Each permit represents a tonne of greenhouse gas emissions. The scheme is designed to help curb output of emissions blamed for causing global warming. A lack of liquidity has been a burden on the New Zealand market, the only one outside the European Union, with many forest owners, the biggest sellers of NZUs, shunning the market. However, there was a further narrowing of the price gap between New Zealand units and U.N.-issued carbon units, which has been weighing on the local market for much of the year. "It's been drifting back and it's now very close to parity," said OM Financial analyst Nigel Brunel. "When the UN CERs fall, the NZ units have followed almost a hundred percent, but when the CERs rise the NZ units tend to stay still and that's why we've seen the premium dissipate." The price for U.N. carbon offsets closed at 4.52 euros (NZ$7.62) on Thursday. Brunel said the decision by the re-elected New Zealand government to ban the use of U.N. backed industrial gas offsets based on destroying hydrofluorocarbon-23 and nitrous oxide had no real impact on prices, because it had been widely expected. See It was the last major recommendation from a September review of the New Zealand ETS, which has already resulted in a slowdown of the expansion of the scheme, retention of the NZ$25 a tonne price cap until 2015, and delayed a decision on whether to include the agricultural sector in the ETS until 2014. The New Zealand market is seen as continuing to be heavily influenced by developments in Europe because of the market's unlimited access to U.N. CERs. However, New Zealand has said it will look at linking its carbon market with that of neighbouring Australia, which becomes fully operational in 2015. ($1=NZ$1.29) (By Stian Reklev of Point Carbon News and Gyles Beckford in Wellington; Editing by Sugita Katyal) For more carbon news: All carbon news - EU carbon market report - For carbon emissions and price forecasts: ECX CER futures prices - <0#CERE:> For more prices see the carbon speedguide -